"A spirit... of gambling in our public paper has seized on too many of our citizens, and we fear it will check our commerce, arts, manufactures, and agriculture, unless stopped." -- Thomas Jefferson to William Carmichael, 1791.

From the point of view of the warhawks, they have lost the initiative and need to find a way to reignite America's lust for foreign blood, to fill the bankers' pockets with foreign riches and domestic debt. In the wake of the lies about Saddam's nuclear weapons and Assad gassing his own people, public trust on the government has evaporated, so a simply declaration that thus and such a nation is now "the enemy" carries little if any weight. Too many times have we heard dire warnings of non-existant nuclear weapons. Too many times have we been shown the evil face of "Al Qaeda" only to have the mask slip and reveal CIA, or Mossad. A new staged attack like the Gleitiz Incident, the Reichstagg Fire, or 9-11 is likely to backfire (like the official story about the Boston bombing), given the general awareness among the population that those events were staged by their respective governments to trick the populace into war.

Something new is needed; something the public may not be expecting. Something unprecedented in history. Something that will directly impact every single living American directly, to make them all directly feel the threat, to fan the flames of war and conquest against the designated enemies, including Iran, against Russia and China to protect the weakening US dollar's role as the global banking and trade currency against the rising Ruble and Yuan.

I suspect what is being planned is a "virtual" 9-11; a 'terror' attack carried out in cyberspace, instead of the real world. I view this is highly likely based on the sudden flurry of media stories and statements by people like Joseph Lieberman about how Iranian hackers are attacking the US financial system computers. (Senator Lieberman has also been pressuring Obama to sign an executive order to take over the internet.) Of course, the common sense approach still applies. Why would Iran, which wishes to avoid a war, do something that provocative? Why would Russia, or China do anything, when all they have to do is sit and wait while the US financial system self-destructs?

We know that the US and Israel are behind the cyber-weapons like STUXNET, DUQU, FLAME, etc., that these cyber-weapons were directed against Iran, and that one variant specifically targeted banks in Lebanon and Iran. We also know that the US financial system is stretched to the breaking point, and we know that if the government of either Greece or Spain is driven from office by angry protests, or Italy leaves the Euro, as Beppe Grillo is now saying, the trillions in credit default swaps sold by Wall Street against European debt come due, and there is no money to pay the claims. The Euro might even collapse, and that would trigger even more Credit Default Swaps.

So what it looks like is being planned, and pre-sold to the American people with all these stories about celebrities' personal information being hacked and made public (an activity that produces no profit for the hackers other than news headlines), and the "Syrian" (nudge nudge wink wink) hack of the AP Twitter feed that shocked the US stock market, is that the US Government will itself take down the US financial computers, and blame it on Iran /Russia/ China/Al Qaeda/Syria/Arabs and others to be named as convenient. This gets Wall Street and Washington DC off the hook, because now the financial melt-down is an act of war, rather than the result of decades of Wall Street crime and corruption and the predations of Private Central Banks. US banks have already been hit with cyber attacks, to set the stage. And this would also explain why the US corporate media is paying scant attention to the riots in across every other nation with a Private Central Bank, so that Americans still dependent on ABCNNBBCBS will remain oblivious to the fact that the Euro is also falling apart.

This scenario also explains the testing of means to interfere with DNS to silence websites that may offer opposing interpretations of events (this too will be blamed on Iran, or Russia, or China).

Such a cyber false-flag also gives the US Government the excuse to take total control of the internet so that those pesky truth-seeking bloggers don't give the slaves uppity ideas that this is just another war-starting hoax like the attack on the USS Liberty or 9-11 or the Boston bombing. At the very least, the government could return the dissemination of information back to the sole monopoly of the corporate media, so the independent media stops reminding the voters of Hillary Clinton's crimes and corruptions!